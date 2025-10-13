<p>Bengaluru: A potentially disastrous fire involving a transformer was swiftly brought under control in the Manjunath Nagar area of Rajajinagar on Monday evening, averting a major mishap.</p><p>The incident occurred at 4.40 pm on the third main road of Manjunath Nagar, opposite the Kannika Parmeshwari Temple. Eyewitnesses reported the transformer was fully ablaze.</p><p>Basaveshwaranagar police suggest the fire was caused by an oil leak from the transformer due to overheating. This spilled oil then spread to the nearby Shri Venkateshwara Garage, where it ignited, causing damage to four two-wheeler vehicles among which one was kept for repair.</p>.<p>Police confirmed that, fortunately, there was no loss of life or physical injury reported in the incident, and no case has been registered in regards to the fire.</p><p>Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar confirmed the swift response, stating that the fire brigade arrived at the site within 15 minutes and extinguished the flames within minutes, preventing extensive property damage.</p><p>He added BESCOM officials were quick to respond, immediately removing the damaged transformer and making arrangements for a new unit to be installed to restore power supply to the affected locality.</p>