Transformer fire in Bengaluru's Manjunath Nagar damages garage, four two-wheelers

The incident occurred at 4.40 pm on the third main road of Manjunath Nagar, opposite the Kannika Parmeshwari Temple. Eyewitnesses reported the transformer was fully ablaze.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 17:07 IST
Fire brigade officials who reached the spot on time extinguished the blaze.

Published 13 October 2025, 17:07 IST
