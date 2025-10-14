<p>Bengaluru: Three armed men were arrested for allegedly robbing a Tamil Nadu police sub-inspector (PSI) and his family at knifepoint on the Bengaluru–Mysuru national highway.</p>.<p>PJ Shaji, 54, from Puthukuli village in Nilgiris, serves as a special sub-inspector at the Cherambadi police station.</p>.Bengaluru: Seven posing as government officials arrested for robbing professor of over Rs 1.50 crore.<p>The incident took place around 2 am on October 7 when Shaji was travelling to Bengaluru with his wife to pick up their elder son, who had completed his undergraduate studies.</p>.<p>Around 1.45 am, Shaji stopped his car near Channapatna for a short break and a nap. Three men on a two-wheeler approached the parked vehicle, threatened the family at knifepoint, and escaped with two mobile phones, Rs 10,000 in cash, and a 16-gram gold chain.</p>.<p>The Channapatna Rural police registered a case under BNS Section 309 (robbery) and launched a manhunt.</p>.<p>Based on technical evidence, the police arrested three suspects — Syed Tanveer alias Tannu, 30, of Channapatna; Fairoz Pasha, 28, of Ramanagara; and Tanveer Pasha, 32, of Gejjalagudde.</p>.<p>Police said they have recovered two stolen mobile phones, the weapon used in the offence, and seized the suspects' two-wheeler as well.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway.</p>