Trio speeding on scooter fall into open Bengaluru water board pit, one dies

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old two-wheeler rider died after his scooter fell into a deep pit dug up by the BWSSB near the Kommaghatta Circle in the southwestern part of the city on Sunday night. Two others who were with him sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Kengeri Traffic Police identified the victim as Saddam Pasha, a resident of Jagjeevan Ram Nagar.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that, around 8.30 pm, Saddam was riding the scooter with his friends Umran and Mubarak when he lost control of the vehicle while speeding. The trio fell into a deep pit dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which has undertaken work to lay pipelines to supply drinking water.