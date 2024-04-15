Trio speeding on scooter fall into open Bengaluru water board pit, one dies

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old two-wheeler rider died after his scooter fell into a deep pit dug up by the BWSSB near the Kommaghatta Circle in the southwestern part of the city on Sunday night. Two others who were with him sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.
Kengeri Traffic Police identified the victim as Saddam Pasha, a resident of Jagjeevan Ram Nagar.
Preliminary police investigation revealed that, around 8.30 pm, Saddam was riding the scooter with his friends Umran and Mubarak when he lost control of the vehicle while speeding. The trio fell into a deep pit dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which has undertaken work to lay pipelines to supply drinking water.
Despite barricades being erected to prevent any untoward incidents, Saddam reportedly failed to notice them in time and crashed into the barricades.
Local residents alleged that the trio were performing wheelies on the scooter. “We haven't found any evidence of that. All we can say at the moment is that they were speeding and fell into the pit accidentally,” a senior police officer attached with the Kengeri traffic police station said.
Saddam suffered severe injuries and was declared dead at a hospital nearby. The two pillion riders are undergoing treatment for their injuries at a hospital in Kengeri.
(Published 15 April 2024, 05:23 IST)