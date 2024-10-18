Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tumakuru to become Greater Bengaluru? 'Yes,' says minister G Parameshwara

Parameshwara was responding to questions of Tumakuru district being considered as the location for a second international airport.
harath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 09:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 09:17 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnataka PoliticsTumakuruG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us