Two-day prohibitory orders for Lok Sabha polls

Bengaluru: Given the Phase 2 polling for the Lok Sabha elections on April 26, a prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place from 6 pm on April 24 to the midnight of April 26 in the Bengaluru city commissionerate limits.
As per the order, gatherings of more than five people, rallies, public meetings, possessing lethal weapons and explosives, displaying and burning effigies, making provocatory speeches and publicly raising political slogans will be prohibited.
During the period, in a 100-metre radius of the polling station, campaigning and using posters and banners will not be permitted.
Carrying mobiles, cordless phones and other electronic devices in a 100-metre radius of the polling station is also prohibited, the order noted, adding that exceptions will be given to officials/personnel with permission from the District Election Officer (DEO).
The order, issued by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, noted that weddings and other permitted processions should be held keeping in mind that the model code of conduct is not violated and law and order is not affected. The prohibition won’t apply to funeral processions, it read.
During the aforesaid period and from 12 am on June 3 to 12 am on June 4 owing to the counting of votes, the sale of liquor will be prohibited in the city. Shops, bars, hotels, restaurants and taverns will be prohibited from selling liquor.
Restaurants and hotels will only be allowed to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages, the order noted.
