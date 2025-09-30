Two labourers dead, one injured after mudslide at under construction site in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Two workers died following a mudslide at an under construction building site in southeastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on Tuesday.</p><p>The deceased are Razauddin, 33 and Lal Mudin, 32. Their colleague Safaul, 28, was injured. All three were natives of Jharkhand.</p> .Pourakarmikas celebrate abolition of contract labour in Bengaluru.<p>According to the police, the incident occurred at around 7 pm near Madiwala, where a building construction was underway.</p>.<p>Fire and emergency services officials told <em>DH</em> that workers were engaging in foundation work when the mudslide occurred, and the three were caught inside.</p><p>Four fire tenders, firefighters and police personnel, along with senior officers, were at the spot. All the bodies were subsequently recovered.</p><p>While the two were declared dead, Safaul sustained injuries and is currently recovering at the hospital. Madivala police have launched a probe. </p>