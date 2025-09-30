Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two labourers dead, one injured after mudslide at under construction site in Bengaluru

The deceased are Razauddin, 33 and Lal Mudin, 32. Their colleague Safaul, 28, was injured. All three were natives of Jharkhand.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 16:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 16:44 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us