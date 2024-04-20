Two men hacked to death in separate incidents

Bengaluru: In separate incidents, two men were hacked to death late Thursday night in the eastern part of the city.
In the first case, Satish Kumar, a 32-year-old delivery boy, was found murdered in a park near Domlur. Kumar, whose head was smashed with a cement brick, had partied with his friends at the park, police said.
Police have detained three people in connection with the murder and are interrogating them.
In the second incident, a 28-year-old man, identified as Keerthi, was hacked to death by his friends over a personal dispute. Halasuru police have arrested Kishor, Nirmal, Venkataraju, and Santosh in the case.
According to the police, Kishor had misbehaved with one of Keerthi's relatives. Keerthi had warned Kishor about his actions. Infuriated, Kishor plotted the murder and roped in three of his friends to help him execute the plan.
An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 302 (murder).
(Published 19 April 2024, 21:28 IST)