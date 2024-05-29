Two minors among 3 arrested for sharing underage Bengaluru girl's morphed pics

Bengaluru: The police on Tuesday announced the arrest of three people, including two minors, who allegedly shared morphed pictures of an underage girl on social media.
Northeast CEN police said Jeevan Kumar and two minor boys morphed the pictures of a 15-year-old girl studying at a private school in northeastern Bengaluru and shared them on Instagram and other social media.
A police officer said that the arrest was made after the girl’s parents filed a complaint on May 27, saying her morphed pictures were shared on a fake Instagram handle.
Police have confiscated three mobile phones. The minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.
Published 29 May 2024, 00:18 IST