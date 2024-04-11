Two teen riders die after head-on collision with mini truck in Bengaluru

A head-on collision between a two-wheeler and a mini truck in the western part of the city on Tuesday night left two dead and one injured.
Peenya traffic police identified the victims as 18-year-old duo Farooq, the two-wheeler rider, and Abrar Ahmed. A third pillion Siddique, 19, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Peenya.
The accident occurred when the trio were speeding the Andrahalli Main Road around 10.45 pm when a Tata Ace coming from Peenya 2nd stage crashed into them in front of an educational institution.
The trio sustained severe injuries, and two of them passed away. The driver of the truck ran from the spot; police have launched an investigation to nab the absconding driver.
(Published 10 April 2024, 22:16 IST)