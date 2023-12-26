Two workers suffocate to death while cleaning sump

BENGALURU: Two workers cleaning a water sump at the Shahi Garments factory outlet on Hosur Road in southern Bengaluru died due to suffocation on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The deceased victims were identified as Anand Kammar, 44, from Nagamuneshwara Layout further south, and T R Shashikumar, 52, from Electronics City.
Police sources said that the two had been working as sewage treatment plant (STP) operators at the factory for the past three years.
“They were cleaning the sump that collects the water after it undergoes treatment at the STP. During the cleaning process, they suffocated and lost consciousness inside the sump,” a police officer said.
Other factory workers noticed that both of them had fallen inside and quickly pulled them out and took them to the hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, police sources added.
They said that prima facie findings pointed towards the factory authorities’ negligence causing the death of the two workers.
“The general manager of the factory’s production wing Nandish Gowda, the deputy general manager of the management wing Rajesh Morar, supervisors Srinivas and James Raju, and the human resource officer Chandramohan have all been detained and taken into judicial custody,” police said.