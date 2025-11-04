Menu
UDD to hold weekly reviews with Greater Bengaluru Authority, city corporations

Senior GBA officers said the meetings aim to guide officials new to the system, as several Bengaluru-related files require government approval.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 21:04 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 21:04 IST
India NewsBengaluruUDDGBA

