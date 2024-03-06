Unani workshop highlights advancements, integration with mainstream medicine 

Marking World Unani Day, the state Department of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) held a workshop on Tuesday to promote the integration of Unani medicine into mainstream healthcare.
The workshop, themed 'Unani Medicine for One Earth, One Health', featured presentations from state-wide experts highlighting the benefits of Unani practices.
Discussions centered around advancements in Unani research and potential collaborations with leading national research institutions.
The event also highlighted various facial cosmetology procedures offered through Unani medicine.
A dedicated session explored the potential of Unani in facial cosmetology and skincare, emphasising the importance of collaborating with modern medical techniques for comprehensive care.
Dr Naila, Chief Medical Officer, Government Unani Medical College and Hospital, noted that efforts such as the workshop have been taken to raise awareness about Unani in the state.
"Unani holds immense potential in treating various conditions, including skin disorders, neurological ailments, strokes, and gastrointestinal issues," she said. "However, broader availability and reduced costs of Unani medicines are crucial for wider adoption."
Mentioning that media visibility for Unani has been low, Dr Naila said more must be done to take the medicinal form to taluks and districts. Penetration is especially important in the state’s rural areas, she said.
(Published 05 March 2024, 21:25 IST)