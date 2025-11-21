Unauthorised road cutting in Bengaluru: GBA chief warns of penal action

<p>Bengaluru: Following complaints of rampant road cutting, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Friday warned BWSSB, Bescom, KPTCL and GAIL officials that criminal action would be taken if they cut roads without prior permission.</p>.<p>At a coordination meeting, Rao said obtaining permission through the MARKS software is mandatory for any road cutting in the city.</p>.<p>"Any department found cutting roads in the GBA jurisdiction without prior permission will be penalised and criminal cases registered," Rao said.</p>.<p>After permission is granted, departments must complete the work quickly and restore the road properly, he said.</p>.Dhaatu International Puppet Festival in Bengaluru.<p>Departments were also told to submit advance schedules of proposed road-cutting works and mark proposed sites, with lengths, on Google Maps.</p>.<p><strong>Jetting machines <br></strong><br>To maintain clean footpaths, Rao directed the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) to procure five water jetting machines, one for each city corporation.</p>.<p>"These machines should be used regularly to clean footpaths in each city corporation," he said.</p>