Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Unauthorised road cutting in Bengaluru: GBA chief warns of penal action

At a coordination meeting, Rao said obtaining permission through the MARKS software is mandatory for any road cutting in the city.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 20:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 20:11 IST
Bengaluru newsroadGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us