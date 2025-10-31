<p>Bengaluru: The first regional meeting of the urban development ministers of southern states and union territories was held in Bengaluru on Thursday under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.</p>.<p>The meeting brought together the ministers to deliberate on key issues, challenges and opportunities in urban development, and to chart a collective way forward.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, urban development minister Byrathi Suresh and Minister for Municipal Administration Rahim Khan were present. </p>.<p>The deliberations took place in two parts — the first focusing on Bengaluru’s urban priorities and the second reviewing the progress of central schemes and interventions across the participating states and union <br />territories. </p>.Cabinet approves nearly Rs 2,150 crore worth projects in Greater Bengaluru Authority.<p>The union minister reviewed the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT, PMAY, metro projects and PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, discussed implementation challenges and proposed actionable measures to improve on-ground outcomes. </p>.<p>All participating states were invited to the upcoming National Urban Conclave, scheduled on November 8 and 9 at Yashobhoomi in Delhi. </p>