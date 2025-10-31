Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Union Urban Affairs minister reviews central schemes at ministers’ meet

The meeting brought together the ministers to deliberate on key issues, challenges and opportunities in urban development, and to chart a collective way forward.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 00:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 00:33 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us