Using over 40 lakh litres of water a month? BWSSB to cut supply by 10%

Bengaluru: Starting April 10, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will cut water supply by 10% to consumers who use over 40 lakh litres of water a month.
BWSSB chairman Ramprasath Manohar V, who met bulk consumers on Monday, asked them to implement the five-point strategy coined by the board to ensure water is used cautiously. Those who abide by these five suggestions will be awarded a ‘green-star rating’, he said.
The five suggestions to get the green-star rating are practising methods to reduce water consumption, increasing the use of treated water, use of technology in maintenance and drilling of borewells, construction of rainwater harvesting pits, and creating awareness among stakeholders.
"There is no water scarcity in the city. The lack of groundwater owing to poor rains has created a temporary shortage and this can be handled better by using water cautiously,” Manohar said.
He added that the BWSSB is putting in place measures to handle the situation and is also looking at long-term projects to ensure water security in the city.
