Vandalism on bandh day: Two arrested in Bengaluru

The police on Wednesday arrested two individuals who allegedly vandalised four eateries within Jayanagar police station limits. A video purportedly showed some perpetrators vandalising eateries in Jayanagar during the partial bandh on Tuesday. They were seen breaking glass at a hotel using a chair and damaging a television set.
Following the incident, the police arrested Yogesh and Soma, both residents of Jayanagar’s 9th block.
Sources familiar with the investigation mentioned that some of the miscreants involved in the incidents were former associates of MLA C K Ramamurthy, who represents Jayanagar.
However, Ramamurthy denied these claims and told DH that he did not know any of the miscreants.