Vehicle tracking devices to be made mandatory in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Transport Department has specified a one-year deadline for installing vehicle tracking devices with emergency panic buttons in all public service and goods vehicles holding national permits.
These vehicles should get Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices with emergency panic buttons from eligible companies between December 1, 2023, and November 30, 2024. The charges will be Rs 7,599 (excluding GST).
After the installation, the vehicles should be taken to their designated Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and get their permits renewed, the department said.