Vijayapura special train to run for four more months

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will run the following special trains for four more months:
Train number 06545 Yeshwantpur-Vijayapura Express Special, which was notified to run until March 31, will run until June 30.
Train number 06546 Vijayapura-Yeshwantpur Express Special, which was notified to run until April 1, will run until July 1.
There will be no change in the trains’ schedule, stops or coach combinations, the SWR said.
The railways will run a one-trip special train between Mysuru and Tamil Nadu’s Manamadurai via Bengaluru due to passenger demand.
Train number 06237 will depart from Mysuru at 6.35 pm on March 11 and reach Manamadurai at 9.10 am the following day.
In the return direction, train number 06238 will depart from Manamadurai at noon on March 12 and arrive at Mysuru at 1.55 am the following Wednesday.
The train will have stoppages at Mandya, Maddur, Ramanagaram, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Bangarpet, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul and Madurai stations in both directions, the SWR statement said.
It will have 21 coaches, including two AC 2-tier, six AC 3-tier, nine sleeper class, and two general second-class coaches, and two brake van-generator cars-2.
