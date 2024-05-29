Vintage car rally for cancer awareness

The Rotary Bangalore Midtown will host a vintage car and bike rally on June 2 to raise awareness about cancer screening.
The 47-year-old organisation works towards improving lives and helping communities. It recently launched a cancer screening project called RACE, which stands for Rotary’s Answer to Cancer Enigma.
The vintage cars and bikes rally on Sunday will see the vehicles sporting stickers promoting cancer screening. The rally starts from Prestige Falcon Towers on Brunton Road, passes through M G Road, Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Road, and ends at UB City. It stops at important junctions for citizens to see the vehicles.
India faced around 15 lakh cases of cancer in 2022, highlighting the need for cancer education and screening. Aiming to improve healthcare and advancing early detection methods, the organisation will collaborate with Karkinos Health Care to provide the underprivileged with a comprehensive cancer screening programme, according to Rtn Abdul G Sait, president, Rotary Bangalore Midtown.
The programme will employ state-of-the-art technologies and a multi-disciplinary approach. It will include specialised screening for women with mammography, pap smears, and HPV testing. These screenings are known to help in detecting breast and cervical cancers in the early stages, says Sait.
Published 29 May 2024, 03:02 IST