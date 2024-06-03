Vintage car rally to create cancer awareness in Bengaluru

In order to raise awareness about the increased prevalence of cancer in India and encourage more people to do screening tests for early diagnosis and treatment, the Rotary Bangalore Midtown conducted a vintage car rally on Sunday morning.
Founded nearly half a century ago, the Rotary Bangalore Midtown came up with a set of objectives — ‘Rotary’s Answer to Cancer Enigma’ (RACE) — to promote and emphasise the importance of early detection, which plays a major role in the treatment of cancer. The primary goal of RACE is to break out of the stigma and modify lifestyle in order to avoid the risk factors.
The car rally was conducted in association with the Karnataka Vintage Car Classic Club (KVCCC) and traversed through the heart of the city. Starting from Prestige Falcon Towers on Brunton Road, the rally passed via St Mark’s Road, Queen’s Road, Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, UB City and Balekundri Circle with a vibrant collection of vintage cars from the KVCCC.
Aiming to improve healthcare and advancing early detection methods, the organisation will collaborate with Karkinos Healthcare to provide the underprivileged with a comprehensive cancer screening programme, according to Rtn Abdul G Sait, president, Rotary Bangalore Midtown.
Through this, they will also administer free of cost state-of-the-art screening tests for people from the economically deprived communities, particularly aiming to bring together women from oppressed communities to diagnose risks of breast cancer and cervical cancer, a member of Rotary Bangalore Midtown told DH. He said, mammography, pap smears, and HPV testing will also be employed.
Nearly 50 American, German, British and Indian made vintage cars from the early and mid 20th century participated in the rally including twenty vintage two-wheelers from across the world.
