Virtual cinema school for children opens

The Green School Bangalore (TGSB)has launched a virtual film school. Called ‘School of Cinema’, it is open to children studying in Class 5 up till pre-university. It aims to provide a holistic and creative approach to filmmaking.
The cinema school was inaugurated by filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu. Babu said that “seeing is believing”, and the school would help students learn and react to movies they watch.
Nikhil Gowda Kempadi, an entrepreneur and investor, will be the coordinator for the school and will develop their courses.
Usha Iyer, TGSB’s principal, said, “These courses are designed to empower our students with knowledge and skill to explore the powerful medium of film.”
The virtual school’s activities will begin with a three-day immersive workshop where 50 students will stay in the middle of a forest nearby. “Students will learn to live in a sustainable environment and be responsible for themselves. The workshop will help develop the next generation of editors, screenwriters, filmmakers, and storytellers,” she added.
