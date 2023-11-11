Visiting a lake related to wellness, finds survey

Bengaluru: A survey of 394 visitors to four lakes in South Bengaluru found that a majority of them are willing to volunteer for the conservation of these waterbodies.
Action Aid volunteers conducted this survey to understand people’s views on the lakes, their intended use, and their expectations for enhancing the development of these waterbodies to improve the overall experience.
The survey in Chuchaghatta, Doddakallasandra, Dorekere, and Kothanur revealed that 43% of the respondents were from the immediate neighbourhood, while another 46% lived within 1 km of the waterbodies.
The lakes were closely associated with well-being, with 275 respondents (69.79%) mentioning that they visited these waterbodies for walking, jogging, yoga, and relaxation. Nearly 8% of the respondents indicated that they visited the lakes for nature exploration, bird watching, and photography.
The respondents also highlighted areas for improvement in the lakes, with a significant number mentioning foul smell. While 157 (40%) complained about the odour, 90 mentioned unsafe walking paths, and 64 pointed out an unclean environment.
Prathap Gowda and Raghavendra B Pachapur, who led the survey, recommended immediate measures to enhance user experience, including adding more benches, providing dustbins and toilets, and preventing sewage entry. They also noted that 236 respondents expressed interest in volunteering for lake conservation.