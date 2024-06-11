VTU’s outgoing grads call for up-to-date teachers, upgraded infrastructure

Students graduating from the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have urged the authorities to improve the quality of teaching by taking steps to get lecturers to update their knowledge.
This is what most students had to say in an exit questionnaire, VTU’s first such attempt to collect feedback on academic and other matters from the real stakeholders.
Sharing the response by students, sources from the university said professional development of the teaching fraternity was much needed.
‘The questionnaire was provided to students who passed out recently from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Muddenahalli and Mysuru campuses, where undergraduate courses are run by the university. Around 5,000 students participated in this exercise.
“At least 65% of the students have opined that teachers need to update their knowledge. We are considering the feedback seriously to improve the quality of teaching,” said a senior official of the university.
The official said the university will extend this exercise to affiliated colleges from the next academic year.
According to university officials, not having regular faculties at the university was one of the major problems, which is affecting the quality of teaching.
Students also drew the attention of the university authorities to the need for supporting slow learners and project-based learning.
“Students have raised concerns about the overemphasis on rote learning and the lack of practical, project-based learning,” officials said.
Other issues highlighted by students are: lack of hygiene on the campuses and hostels, lack of infrastructure, demand for sports activities to reduce stress, career guidance and placement opportunities, need to organise cultural events and instal suggestion boxes to
get regular feedback, instead of conducting the exit exercise.
Published 11 June 2024, 00:16 IST