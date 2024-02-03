Want to remove a dead tree? Call them

Bengaluru: Stating that an elaborate arrangement has been made to prune trees that are prone to falling, the BBMP on Friday shared the number of officers in-charge of clearing dead trees and branches.
Citizens can call these sub-divisional and zonal officers, Deputy Conservator of Forest BGL Swami in a press release.
East, Yelahanka, Mahadevpura & Dasarahalli zones
AD Prakash: 9663035011/9480683886
West, South, Bommanahalli & RR Nagar zones
Santosh Kumar: 7019464699
East: Thimmappa, zonal forest officer: 9380090027; Rabindranath, deputy zonal forest officer: 6361903330; Nagendra P, deputy zonal forest officer: 9113530344
West: Shivaramu, zonal forest officer: 9480683341
South: SR Krishna, zonal forest officer: 7760553545; Harish HR, deputy zonal forest officer, 9480685039
Dasarahalli Zone: Rajappa KN, zonal forest officer in-charge: 9448234928
Bommanahalli Zone: Narendra Babu, zonal forest officer in-charge: 9480685399
Yelahanka Zone: Chandrappa V, zonal forest officer in-charge: 9064042566
RR Nagar: SR Krishna, zonal forest officer, BBMP: 7760553545
Mahadevpura Zone: Pushpa, zonal forest officer: 8147276414; Sudarshan A, deputy zonal forest officer: 7899555182