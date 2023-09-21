Home
Water adalat on September 21

Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.  

Consumers from the BWSSB’s (North West-2), (North West-4), (Central-1)-2, (North East-2), (North-1)-2, (North-2)-2, (South-1)-2, (South-2)-2, (South West-2), (South West-5), (East-1)-3 and (East-2)-3 sub-divisions can take part.

Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp number 8762228888.

(Published 20 September 2023, 21:40 IST)
