Water adalats tomorrow

Last Updated 26 December 2023, 23:15 IST

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water adalats on Thursday in Southeast-3, Southeast-6), West-1-3, Northwest-5), North-2-3, South-1-3, Southwest-3, and Southwest-6 (East-2)-4 subdivisions between 9.30 am and 11 am. 

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connection to non-domestic connection, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, and other issues will be settled in the Adalat. Citizens can call 1916 for further details or report any problems related to the water supply. 

(Published 26 December 2023, 23:15 IST)
India NewsBengaluruWater adalat

