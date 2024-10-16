Water gushes into homes; 39 trees uprooted in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Over 142 families faced the brunt of Tuesday's day-long rainfall as water gushed into their homes, disrupting life and destroying household items.</p>.<p>Yelahanka faced the maximum hardship. Overall, 58 areas across the city, barring South and Dasarahalli, were marooned.</p>.<p>According to the BBMP, 39 trees were uprooted and 55 branches were broken.</p>.Bengaluru struggles under heavy rains, normal life severely affected.<p>These figures have been collated on the basis of the complaints received by the BBMP. The actual number is several times more. </p>.<p>The BBMP has requested those affected to call the helpline number 1533 to lodge complaints. Officials said they have set up a command centre at the head office and all eight zonal offices have set up helpdesks.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the control rooms and helpdesks will operate round-the-clock as Bengaluru is expected to see rains in the next three days. "Normally, the city records around 5 mm of rain, but on Tuesday it went up to 16 mm. This is an excess of around 228%. In some areas, the rain was as much as 37 mm," he said.</p>.<p>Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said his department has deployed about 60 national and state disaster response force (NDRC/SDRF) personnel to assist the civic body. "We have put Fire and Emergency Services on stand by for immediate response," he said.</p>