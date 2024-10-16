Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Water gushes into homes; 39 trees uprooted in Bengaluru

According to the BBMP, 39 trees were uprooted and 55 branches were broken.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 21:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 21:08 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsRainfall

Follow us on :

Follow Us