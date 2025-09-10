<p>Bengaluru: Water supply will be disrupted in parts of Bengaluru on September 15, 16, and 17. </p>.<p>The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has scheduled emergency maintenance works and will shut several pumping stations of the Cauvery Water Supply Project on the said days. </p>.BWSSB cuts apartment water rates, PG sanitary charges.<p>"These essential maintenance works are being undertaken to ensure smooth functioning and sustained operations of pumping stations and major pipelines of the Cauvery Water Supply Project so that uninterrupted drinking water can be supplied to Greater Bengaluru in the long term,” the BWSSB said in a release. </p>.<p>Cauvery Stage 5 pumping stations will be shut from 1 am on September 15 to 1 pm on September 17. </p>.<p>Cauvery Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4 Phase-1 and Phase-2 pumping stations will be shut from 6 am on September 16 to 6 am on September 17, it added. </p>