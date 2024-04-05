Weekly special Howrah-Yeshwantpur train to clear rush

Bengaluru: The South Eastern Railway will run weekly special trains between Howrah and Yeshwantpur to clear the extra rush of passengers.
Train number 02863 Howrah-Yeshwantpur Weekly Express Special will leave Howrah at 12.40 pm on April 11, and reach Yeshwantpur at 12.15 am on April 14.
Train number 02864 Yeshwantpur-Howrah Weekly Express Special will depart from Yeshwantpur at 5 am on April 6 and 13, and reach Howrah at 1.25 pm on April 15 and 22, respectively.
New timings for Chikkaballapur train
The timings of train number 06532 Chikkaballapur-Bengaluru Cantonment MEMU have been revised.
The train will leave Chikkaballapur at 6.45 pm to reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 9 pm. It will stop at Nandi Halt, Venkatagiri Kote, Avatihalli, Kempegowda International Airport Railway Station (Halt), Doddajala, Bettahalasuru, Yelahanka and Baiyappanahalli.
The following train will be diverted in April due to fixed time corridor blocks in the Salem railway division.
Train number 12678 Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Express, departing from Ernakulam on April 6, 9, 11, 13, 21, and 24, will run via Podanur-Irugur (single line), skipping the stoppage at Coimbatore Junction.
(Published 04 April 2024, 23:23 IST)