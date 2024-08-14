When it rains, 180 roads in Bengaluru get flooded; Hebbal Junction, Outer Ring Road top the list

Bengaluru: The waterlogged KR Circle underpass, where a woman tragically lost her life last year, should have served as a wake-up call for the city's municipal authorities. Yet, no lessons appear to have been learnt.

Data from law enforcement agencies reviewed by DH reveals that at least 180 prominent roads in Bengaluru have reported severe waterlogging this monsoon.

Twenty of these roads are located near Hebbal Circle and surrounding areas in northeastern Bengaluru.

Five out of ten roads experiencing severe waterlogging are located along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the city's east and northeast.

Hebbal Circle, a crucial link between the city and Kempegowda International Airport, is notorious for its crawling traffic and severe waterlogging issues.