Where you judge a book by its quotes

Don’t judge a book by its cover — a mystery book initiative in town is taking the popular idiom to a new level.
The books on sale — all fiction — are wrapped in brown paper to hide details like their title, author and price. A piece of paper written or printed with four quotes from the book is pasted on top of the wrapped books. Buyers select the book solely based on the quotes they like. The books are second-hand and are sold for Rs 299 each.
Himanshu Kumar, who is behind this initiative called Whispering Pages, says, “I was inspired by a similar initiative I came across at a pop-up store in Mumbai. I was taken by the surprise element. That one can form the picture of what a book could be by reading a few quotes was exciting.”
He curates the quotes in such a way that they hint at the central idea of the story or highlight the dynamics between leading characters, he says.
Himanshu has sold 150 “mysterious books” at stalls he put up at performance venues, malls and restaurants, and via an e-commerce store on a food delivery app.
The sale numbers may not be huge but Himanshu seems content as it is only a weekend project for him. He is helped by friends like Jagadha S, “who is curious about the concept”. On the professional front, he co-runs a startup that makes essay checker tools for applicants of English proficiency tests.
Since kicking off the initiative in July, new authors have approached Himanshu to stock their books — a therapist gave him five copies of a book she had authored on mental health. Few buyers have admitted that they would have never picked the books they bought if not for the secrecy around them. “Some bookworms find it amusing when they guess the book’s name from the quotes,” he shares.
