JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

WHO's Nelson Mandela Award for Nimhans

The Award recognises individuals, institutions and/or governmental or non-governmental organisations that have demonstrated remarkable contributions to health promotion.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 21:28 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, has been awarded the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024 by the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

The Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion, established by WHO in 2019, recognises individuals, institutions and/or governmental or non-governmental organizations that have demonstrated remarkable contributions to health promotion. 

The award is a testament to Nimahans' dedication and outstanding contributions to promoting mental health and well-being. The award comes at a time when Nimhans is celebrating 50 years of its formation and the 70th anniversary of its precursor, the All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH). 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 February 2024, 21:28 IST)
Bengaluru newsWHONIMHANS

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT