WHO's Nelson Mandela Award for Nimhans

Bengaluru: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, has been awarded the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024 by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion, established by WHO in 2019, recognises individuals, institutions and/or governmental or non-governmental organizations that have demonstrated remarkable contributions to health promotion.
The award is a testament to Nimahans' dedication and outstanding contributions to promoting mental health and well-being. The award comes at a time when Nimhans is celebrating 50 years of its formation and the 70th anniversary of its precursor, the All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH).