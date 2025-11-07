<p>Zohran Mamdani’s triumph in the New York mayoral election on November 4 resonated far beyond the city. About 13,000 kilometres away, in Bengaluru, some people shared his victory speech online and sent congratulatory messages to like-minded friends. They say his win gives them “hope” for a new political order driven by progressive ideas.</p>.<p>The self-proclaimed “democratic socialist” ran on making one of America’s costliest cities more affordable for the working class. He has promised universal childcare, free public buses, a rent freeze, low-cost grocery stores, and higher taxes on the rich and corporations. At 34, he is New York City’s first Muslim mayor, the first of Indian origin, the first born in Africa, and the youngest in over a century. His critics, however, call him inexperienced – he earlier worked as a housing counsellor who assisted lower-income immigrant homeowners fight eviction, and moonlit as a rapper. Some have called him hypocritical for espousing socialist ideals while coming from privilege. His parents are award-winning filmmaker Mira Nair and renowned scholar Mahmood Mamdani.</p>.<p>Mamdani’s opponents, on the other hand, promised crime reduction, animal welfare, public safety, increasing the size of the police and tax relief, besides affordable housing.</p>.<p>Most Bengalureans Metrolife spoke to discovered Mamdani through social media. They found his canvassing videos refreshing, his messaging clear, and him witty. Soumya M P first heard of Mamdani when her 14-year-old son showed her his rap video ‘Nani’, which resurfaced ahead of the elections. The French tutor finds his criticism premature. “I like his policy about taxing the rich, and the fact that he stands up to powerful bullies. We should give him a chance because even some experienced people in power have goofed up really bad,” she says.</p>.Zohran Mamdani and the socialist spark.<p>Twenty-two-year-old Syed Zulfa views his victory as a rebuttal of the “boomer generation”, who, she says, dismiss young people as good for nothing. “At the same time, such people are often ignorant about political issues. They may react to a bus accident once in a while but refuse to speak up about humanitarian crises in places like Gaza and Sudan,” says the software engineer. She adds that Mamdani’s win offers hope for the working class, immigrants, and Indian Muslims around the world. It is, she says, proof that anyone driven to make a difference can rise to the top, and not just the wealthy. According to a report in Forbes, 26 billionaires donated to support Mamdani’s opponents, largely Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who ran as an independent. In contrast, at least two billionaires contributed to Mamdani’s campaign.</p>.<p>For public policy professional Rakshith Ponnathpur, the closely watched election underscored how seriously the mayoral post is taken elsewhere. “In India, we don’t know who our mayor is and that’s because they are powerless functionaries. Bengaluru hasn’t had a mayoral election since 2015. When will our cities be governed by people who are accountable and represent the working class, not just the rich who think they have a bigger stake in a city's development?” he asks.</p>.<p>The 30-year-old says India can also learn from Mamdani’s focus on migrant welfare. “In India, migrants are often viewed antagonistically. Our politics must recognise that cities are built and run by migrants. We need a politics that empowers them and takes pride in them.”</p>.<p>He also found Mamdani’s ability to run on socialist policies in a city that’s the global financial hub, and in a country where the political tide is turning rightward, striking.</p>.<p>Technical manager Nithesh Kuntady observes that while many in today’s so-called liberal parties have grown muted in their critique of right-wing politics, Mamdani’s barbs were both sharp and articulate. “Even when faced with false criticism — being labelled ‘anti-Jewish’ or attacked for proposing to reduce police presence — Mamdani met it head-on, responding with composure and his point of view,” he says.</p>.<p>What impressed Kuntady most was Mamdani’s inclusivity on the campaign trail. “He spoke to people and released campaign videos in multiple languages of New York’s population. That effort to connect in their own tongue made them feel he was one of them,” he says.</p>.<p>Alex Mathew, who works in communications, was also in praise of Mamdani’s inclusive campaign. “He went to drag shows to reach out to the LGBTQ community. He met taxi drivers, and visited bodegas (neighbourhood convenience stores). He spoke to locals in multiple languages, from Urdu to Gujarati and Bangla,” he says. Where most politicians resort to mudslinging, Mathew found Mamdani’s conduct “dignified”. “He stuck to facts. When Cuomo dismissed him as inexperienced to run the city, Mamdani reminded him that with all his experience, he had brought senior citizens to their deathbeds,” Mathew says, referring to Cuomo’s controversial decision to send Covid-positive patients to nursing homes.</p>.<p>A section of social media users was amused by people outside New York rallying for Mamdani’s mayoral race. However, Mathew says that seeing change happen in “another system”, offers hope. Kuntady finds it ironic that some dismiss Mamdani’s promises as idealistic. “These are not lofty dreams. They are basic rights, the very foundation of welfare economics. That’s how it should be,” he says.</p>.<p>Some interviewees said they will follow his mayoral journey and see if he can deliver. “Until we give new people a chance, how can we know whether they are capable or not?” asks Mathew. Mamdani has proposed making bus travel free in New York. All eyes are on him now — will he do what the Siddaramaiah government did? Travelling in non-luxury government buses is free for women in Karnataka.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Mira Nair wears Ilkal sari on historic day</p>.<p>Mira Nair took the stage for her son’s victory speech in a cobalt blue Ilkal sari with a lime green blouse, both woven in north Karnataka. The sari, designed by Bengaluru-based Geeta Patil and handwoven by her team of weavers in the Guledagudda cluster in Bagalkot, is a contemporary take on the traditional Ilkal but features classic techniques like kondi (joining the pallu and body) and three-shuttle weaving motifs. Mira picked the sari for its “striking colour and exquisite design” during a visit to the cluster a few months ago. The blouse was custom-made on short notice during her trip to India last month and features motifs such as lattiguni (rolling pin) and tiruki (lines) on the back in modern forms. “She had told us she wished to wear this sari for her son's election night,” says Geeta, founder of Kubsa Handcrafted. “Ilkal sarees are often seen as something that only older village women wear, but seeing it on a global stage brought our weavers great joy,” she adds.</p>