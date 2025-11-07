<p>Bengaluru: The inter-school bird quiz, Wingmasters 2025, will be held on November 15 at Jayamahal Palace.</p>.<p>Organised by Early Bird, a non-profit initiative of the Nature Conservation Foundation, Wingmasters 2025 is open to students from classes 5 to 10.</p>.<p>In preparation for the quiz, Early Bird and Sanctuary Nature Foundation’s Kids for Tigers will jointly conduct bird education activities across 20 Bengaluru schools for Young Birders’ Month.</p>.<p>Interested schools can register through the Young Birders Month website at https://youngbirders.in/event/wingmasters-the-ultimate-inter-school-bird-quiz/. Participation in Wingmasters is free. The deadline to register for the quiz is Monday.</p>