Wings of hope: BBP’s effort to save endangered butterflies  

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has initiated a conservation programme to address the declining numbers of butterflies in recent years.
In September, the BBP released 8,671 butterflies into the dome-like viewing enclosure at the Butterfly Park. However, significant disparities were observed among different species. Of the eight species released, only three showed signs of a healthy population.
The released butterflies consisted of 6,532 Common Mormon, 1,013 Common Lime, and 954 Common Castor butterflies. Conversely, species like Blue Mormon (89), Red Pierrot (50), Blue Tiger (21), Striped Tiger (10), and Plain Tiger (2) showed much lower numbers.
BBP director AV Surya Sen revealed that the park has identified crucial measures to bolster the population of species with lower counts.
“Different butterflies rely on different host plants. We have now taken up planting those plants that will help support specific species. The breeding centre will give preference to Plain Tiger and Grass Yellow butterflies, whose egg percentage and larval density is increasing in the laboratory,” he said.
In addition to addressing the issue of host plants, the BBP has also recognised challenges faced by the breeding centre, including the threat of parasitoids such as wasps like Trichogramma, Braconidae, and Chalcidoids, Sen noted. Steps will be taken to protect eggs, larvae, and pupae from these parasitoids.