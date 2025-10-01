Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: With 368 wards, corporation elections expected to witness high-stakes battles

The government had earlier proposed 500 wards, but settled on increasing the number by 170 despite pressure from former councillors.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 20:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 20:24 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us