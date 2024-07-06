Woman found hanging at home; dowry death suspected

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman was found hanging at her house in North Bengaluru’s Gangamma Gudi on Thursday. Her father has filed a complaint alleging dowry death.
The Gangammanagudi police said the woman, Pooja, hailed from Hoovina Hadagali in Vijayanagara district and was married to Sunil a year-and-a-half ago. Sunil and Pooja worked at the same private company.
Sunil went to work on Thursday evening, and Pooja opted for work from home. When Sunil came home, he found his wife hanging.
An investigator told DH they were living with Sunil’s family in the HSR Layout until two months ago. They moved out as Pooja began having problems with her husband’s family and brother-in-law, Anil.
Pooja’s father has named Sunil and Anil in his complaint. An FIR has been filed against them under the Dowry Prohibition Act.
The police have launched a probe, but no arrests have been made yet.
Published 05 July 2024, 22:34 IST