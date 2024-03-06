JOIN US
Woman in Bengaluru stabs husband for not giving her anniversary gift

Bellandur police have opened a case of attempted murder under IPC section 307, but are yet to make any arrests.
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 21:27 IST

Bengaluru: A 37-year-old man has filed a criminal case against his wife, accusing her of stabbing him because he didn't give her a present on their wedding anniversary. 

In his police complaint, the man said he suffered minor injuries after his wife attacked him with a knife when he was fast asleep on February 27. 

The man said he couldn't give her a gift due to the demise of his grandfather. 

The couple has a child and lives in Junnasandra, Bellandur, in southeastern Bengaluru. 

Bellandur police have opened a case of attempted murder under IPC section 307, but are yet to make any arrests. 

(Published 05 March 2024, 21:27 IST)
BengaluruCrime

