Woman in Bengaluru stabs husband for not giving her anniversary gift

Bengaluru: A 37-year-old man has filed a criminal case against his wife, accusing her of stabbing him because he didn't give her a present on their wedding anniversary.
In his police complaint, the man said he suffered minor injuries after his wife attacked him with a knife when he was fast asleep on February 27.
The man said he couldn't give her a gift due to the demise of his grandfather.
The couple has a child and lives in Junnasandra, Bellandur, in southeastern Bengaluru.
Bellandur police have opened a case of attempted murder under IPC section 307, but are yet to make any arrests.
(Published 05 March 2024, 21:27 IST)