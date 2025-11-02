<p>Bengaluru: A 25-year-old woman's body in a decomposed state was found at her North <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> home, officials said on Sunday. </p><p>The deceased is Supriya, a native of Davanagere. She stayed at her rented house in Gayathri Nagar and worked at a private firm, police said. She was an MBA graduate. </p>.Bengaluru: Couple dead in ambulance hit-and-run; angry crowd topples emergency vehicle.<p>Police said the body was discovered hanging in her room at her house on Saturday. The room was locked from inside and no note was found, sources said. </p><p>The police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and launched a probe. The body has been moved for autopsy procedures.</p>