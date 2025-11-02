Menu
Woman's decomposed body found hanging at home in Bengaluru

The deceased is Supriya, a native of Davanagere. She stayed at her rented house in Gayathri Nagar and worked at a private firm, police said.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 07:55 IST
Published 02 November 2025, 07:55 IST
