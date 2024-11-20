Women entrepreneurs share space to showcase products, network

<p>Bengaluru: An international seminar titled 'Borderless Business Opportunities' was held in Bengaluru on Tuesday to mark International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.</p>.<p>The event featured an award ceremony and an exhibition, providing a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services.</p>.<p>Businesswomen from across India shared how the consortium has empowered them through initiatives like digital marketing training, event participation, networking, and a supportive ecosystem.</p>.<p>Theja Rakesh Harjani, owner of the gift store Animation Souk, said the consortium’s support, including free stalls, publicity, and recognition, has significantly boosted her business. Launching her venture while navigating personal challenges and limited support, Harjani credited the consortium for providing encouragement and valuable resources.</p>.<p>Similarly, Arti Logwankar, owner of the saree studio Sahiyar in Malleswaram, explained that the consortium’s network has allowed her to showcase her sarees at exhibitions and connect with more customers.</p>.<p>Asif Iqbal, President of the Indian Economic Trade Organisation, said these platforms play a crucial role in uniting entrepreneurs and businesses globally. He added that such events foster skill development, best practice sharing, and provide essential support for rural entrepreneurs. “These platforms offer financial assistance, skill-building opportunities, and a global stage for businesswomen to showcase their work,” he said.</p>.<p>Organised by the UBUNTU Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs Associations, the event represents 54 associations across 11 states and includes over 21,000 women entrepreneurs. </p>