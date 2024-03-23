JOIN US
World Bipolar Day: Nimhans to hold art workshop

The workshop will explore visual metaphors for the microscopic realm and the art of crafting zines for science storytelling.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 21:16 IST

Bengaluru: To mark World Bipolar Day on March 30, the Centre for Brain and Mind (CBM) at Nimhans is hosting an art exhibition and a zine-making workshop at the Centre of Well-Being on campus.

The zine-making workshop, led by Ipsa Jain from the Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design, and Technology, Bengaluru, will explore visual metaphors for the microscopic realm and the art of crafting zines for science storytelling.

The event features an art exhibition titled "Explore Bipolar Disorder Through Art", inviting participants to share their artistic interpretations of bipolar disorder by submitting original pieces before March 27.

Participation for both events is on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested individuals can email cbm.nimhans@gmail.com to register.

World Bipolar Day, observed annually on March 30, aims to raise awareness about the bipolar disorder and combat social stigma. 

March 30 coincides with the birthday of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, who was retrospectively diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

