Yelahanka's 370-MW gas power plant set for April launch 

Bengaluru: The 370-MW combined cycle gas power plant in Yelahanka is expected to commence operations by the end of April.
Inspecting the plant’s progress on Wednesday, Energy Minister KJ George directed officials to stick to the current deadline and ensure timely completion.
Senior Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) officials cited various hurdles, including delays in the allocation of natural gas by the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), as reasons for the operational delay.
“All those problems have been cleared now. We hope to start operations by April 28. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is executing the project and we are monitoring it closely,” a senior KPCL official said.
Explaining the delays, another KPCL official attributed the setback to prolonged price negotiations with GAIL. “While all infrastructure for gas reception was ready, negotiations on gas prices with GAIL caused a delay of a few months. The previous agreement, which featured reduced pricing, expired in September 2021. Due to global market fluctuations, KPCL had to renegotiate for a more favourable pricing structure,” the official added.
Energy Minister KJ George along with officials inspect the gas power plant in Yelahanka on Wednesday.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The foundation stone for the conversion of the existing diesel plant into a 370-MW gas-based thermal plant was laid in 2016, originally slated for completion by May 2018. However, the project missed several deadlines, the latest in September 2023.
(Published 21 February 2024, 23:34 IST)