<p>Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted by his friends during his birthday celebration has succumbed to his injuries.</p>.<p>The Jigani police have registered a case of murder and launched a hunt for the accused.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Sandeep S, a resident of Vaddarapalya and a driver by profession.</p>.<p>According to a complaint filed by his father, Sallapuri, who runs a transport business, the family celebrated Sandeep's birthday at their residence on October 16.</p>.<p>Around midnight, two of his friends, Santhosh and Sagar, took him to a nearby volleyball court, saying they wanted to celebrate his birthday "in a different style". There, they allegedly attacked him with a blunt weapon before fleeing the spot.</p>.<p>Passersby later found Sandeep lying unconscious and informed his family, who rushed him to a private hospital. Despite treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"We have identified the accused, who are said to be habitual offenders. Efforts are on to nab them," a police officer said.</p>