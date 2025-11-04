Bescom plans EV stations on state highways, in tourist spots 

<p>For the first time, Bescom is planning to set up 30 EV charging stations along the state highways, and has written to the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) in this regard.</p>.<p>At present, Bescom has 209 EV stations in Bengaluru and there is no such facility along state highways making long distance commute of Electric Vehicle (EV) owners a worrisome task. </p>.<p>“We have written to the KRDCL and are hopeful that we will receive an approval soon,” said Dr N Shivashankar, Managing Director, Bescom.</p>.<p>Earlier, many EV users had said they were not confident to take their EVs on a long trip since they were not sure about the charging infrastructure. The initiative will put an end to such fears, Shivashankar noted.</p>.<p>“With the installation of EV charging stations along highways, at tourist destinations, and key public locations, we are ensuring that range anxiety becomes a thing of the past. This initiative is not just about convenience — it’s about accelerating the state’s transition to clean energy, promoting sustainable tourism, and building a truly green transport ecosystem for the future,” he said.</p>.<p>To cater to travelers, Bescom is also installing EV charging stations at tourist places and temples.</p>.Install power meters 5 ft above ground: Bescom.<p>“This way, we will be able to close the loop. Bengaluru already has a large number of EV stations and with EV stations in highways and tourist spots, EV users can plan trips without worrying about the infrastructure,” a senior Bescom official said.</p>.<p>Under the PM-E Drive initiative, the Government of Karnataka is establishing EV charging stations at major tourist destinations across the state. The stations are being installed at Mayura Hotels operated by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), Jungle Lodges and Resorts, and prominent temples managed by the Muzrai Department.</p>.<p>Earlier, the Bescom had also planned to set up EV charging stations at 10 toll plazas on the Bengaluru-Pune highway and the proposal is now in the final stages, officials said.</p>.<p>“We are working closely with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the proposal will soon be approved,” Shivashankar said.</p>.<p>At 5,960, Karnataka has the highest number of EV charging stations in the country. However, of this, 4,656 have been installed by private firms.</p>.<p>Some state highways (SH) where charging stations will be set up l SH 21 (Halebid- Anechukur) l SH 76 (Birur- Davanagere) l SH 57 (Bagalkot- Biligiri Ranagana Betta) l SH 1 (Padubidri- Chikalgud) l SH 62 (Haveri- Sagar) l SH 31 (Jath-Jamboti) l SH 34 (Aurad- Sadashivagad) l SH 10 (Sarasamba- Ribbonpalli) l SH 40 (Mylara- Thoranagallu) l SH 49 (Sandur to Sirguppa).</p>