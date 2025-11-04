Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bescom plans EV stations on state highways, in tourist spots 

At 5,960, Karnataka has the highest number of EV charging stations in the country. However, of this, 4,656 have been installed by private firms.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 21:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 21:50 IST
India NewsKarnatakaEVBESCOM

Follow us on :

Follow Us