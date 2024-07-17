Bill tabled to give Kannadigas 100% quota in Group C, D jobs: Reactions pour in

The Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka on Tuesday had tabled a bill to give Kannadigas reservation for jobs in the private sector.

According to the Bill, 50 per cent of jobs in the management category - supervisory, managerial, technical, operational, administrative and higher positions - should be reserved for local candidates.

The Bill also expected employers to reserve 75 per cent of non-management category jobs - clerical, unskilled, semi-skilled, employees in IT and ITeS firms, contract and casual workers.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government is bringing a law mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in group C and D jobs in the private sector.

Following this, reactions have started pouring in from all corners, since Bengaluru being the IT capital of the country, many migrate from other parts of India to the city for jobs.

Saurabh Jain, the former Vice President of PayTM, said in a post on X, "Have 100% quota for locals in Karnataka. All IT companies will then shift to Amravati, Gujarat or North India! Many locals in Bangalore will be happy because non native people will go away forever."