Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC refuses to hear plea over 'unverified' public statements on Kerala nurse in Yemen jail

Priya was convicted in 2017, sentenced to death in 2020 and her final appeal was rejected in 2023. She is imprisoned in a jail in the Yemen capital Sana'a.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 09:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 09:22 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCrimeYemen

Follow us on :

Follow Us