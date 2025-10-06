Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP begins preparation for upcoming Special Intensive Revision in Karnataka

Pathak claimed that SIRs were conducted in all states till 2004.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 16:58 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaKarnataka Politicsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us