<p>Bengaluru: The BJP on Monday began its preparations for the anticipated Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka by convening a meeting of its booth level agents. </p><p>BJP Central Disciplinary Committee Chairman Om Pathak participated in the workshop. Speaking to reporters before the workshop began, he said, "A lot of people have tried to create confusion but the reality is different. The ECI has decided to conduct SIR across the country for electoral rolls. It has ended in Bihar. Now, they are doing in Assam, Karnataka and Bengal. Having a purified electoral roll is quintessential. Or else, some non-citizens enter the voter list as infiltrators. This dents the integrity and sovereignty of the country."</p><p>Pathak claimed that SIRs were conducted in all states till 2004. "But, after 2004, the Congress government stopped the practice of SIR. Now, it has been started. We welcome it. It's a very positive move to make the electoral rolls transparent."</p><p>"Any citizen of the country who is eligible to be a voter should not be left out of the voter rolls, and no illegal infiltrator - who isn't a citizen of the country - should be on the voter list."</p>