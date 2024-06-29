BJP demands CBI probe into Valmiki Corporation scam, stages protest

BJP leaders took out protests in all districts of the Old Mysuru region, condemning the alleged corruption in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation and raised slogans against the Congress-led Karnataka government.
In Mysuru, BJP workers, led by BJP city president L Nagendra, district president L R Mahadevaswamy and MLA T S Srivathsa, took out a protest march from the Old Dairy Circle to the new DC's office in Siddartha Nagar on Bannur Road in Mysuru on Friday. They tried to lay a siege to the DC's office. But, they were prevented by police and a few leaders were taken into custody. They were released later.
Nagendra alleged that there is misuse of Rs 187 crore in the Valmiki Corporation, and hence, minister B Nagendra has resigned. "They are misusing it's fund, to implement the Congress' guarantee schemes. It is unfortunate that the funds from the corporation are diverted to establishments like wine shops and jewelry shops. The Corporation should get back its money and it should be utilised for ST welfare only. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio should own up moral responsibility for the scam and resign," he said.
Srivathsa said that the CID probe, related to the scam in Valmiki Corporation, is not sufficient. "The Karnataka government should hand over the case to CBI. THe Congress leaders accused the BJP-led state goverment as '40% commission government'. But, now this Congress-led state government has become 100% commission government," he alleged.
BJP Mysuru district media coordinator Mahesh Raje Urs, spokesperson M G Mahesh, Appanna, Siddaraju and others participated in the protest.
In Mandya, BJP leaders C T Manjunath, Induvaalu Sachidananda, K C Nanjundewgowda, Peehalli Ramesh and others took out a protest march from Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle to the DC's office. They tried to lay a siege to the DC's office. But were stopped by the police. They demanded for the arrest of minister Sharana Prakash Patil and Valmiki Corporation Chairman Basanagowda Daddal.
In Hassan, BJP leaders took out a protest march from Hemavathi statue to the DC's office and staged a protest there. They submitted a memorandum to ADC K T Shanthala. Siddesh Nagendra said that the funds of Valmiki Corporation has been diverted to over 700 fake bank accounts, created in Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Davanagere, Telangana, Hyderabad and other places.
BJP district general secretary Amit Shetty, Girish, Narayangowda, Rathna Prakash, Vijayalakshmi, Annapurna and Nethravathi were present.