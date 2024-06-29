BJP demands CBI probe into Valmiki Corporation scam, stages protest

Nagendra alleged that there is misuse of Rs 187 crore in the Valmiki Corporation, and hence, minister B Nagendra has resigned. "They are misusing it's fund, to implement the Congress' guarantee schemes. It is unfortunate that the funds from the corporation are diverted to establishments like wine shops and jewelry shops. The Corporation should get back its money and it should be utilised for ST welfare only. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio should own up moral responsibility for the scam and resign," he said.