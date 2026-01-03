<p class="bodytext">BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Friday demanded the state government for a thorough probe by a high court judge on the banner row which resulted in the death of a Congress party worker and take strict legal action against those involved in the violence.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking to reporters after enquiring about the well-being of a party worker, injured in the Thursday night riots, at a hospital, he said, “ The government should take the incident seriously and take stringent actions against those involved.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, told reporters in Bengaluru, “There is a total collapse of law and order in Ballari. MLA Nara Bharat Reddy’s associates had gathered to create a situation to finish off Janardhana Reddy. This is a politically motivated matter, and Home Minister G Parameshwara instead of assuring the life and liberty of Janardhana Reddy was speaking with Nara Bharat Reddy (soon after the incident last night).”</p>.Ballari violence: Bullet recovered from victim’s body fired from weapon of Congress MLA's gunman, say police sources.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, Janardhana Reddy alleged a conspiracy against him by Bharath Reddy and claimed there was a threat to his life. He demanded a probe by a sitting judge or CBI. He said as soon as he arrived at his Ballari residence from Gangavathi, someone shouted “Janardhana Reddy has come”, and immediately firing started. “I’m giving a complaint personally regarding safety for my life, and the collapse of law and order.”</p>