Poems on nature

<p class="title">'Bruises & Butterflies', released in October last year, is the second poetry collection by Tamaara Nambiar, a class 9 student at Aga Khan Academy, Hyderabad.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The 14-year-old’s new collection brings together 68 poems which are centred around nature, with verses on sunsets, oceans, autumn, ants, and lizards. It also includes a few introspective poems that explore pain, loneliness, hope, and unspoken words. Some of the poems also explore existential questions. Available online.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Tamaara’s debut book, titled ‘Unfinished’, released in 2022.</p>